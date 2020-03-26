Swabbing Centres In Flaxmere And Camberley

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board has opened two COVID-19 swabbing centres in Flaxmere and Camberley.

There are now two dedicated COVID-19 community-based assessment centres (CBACs) in Hawke’s Bay, one in Hastings and one in Napier. There are also two swabbing centres in Camberley and Flaxmere areas and one also opening in Wairoa today (March 27) . There are plans to open one in Central Hawke’s Bay next week. The additional swabbing centres in Flaxmere and Camberley will mean more people can be seen, including those in areas of the community where accessibility might be an issue, says Hawke’s Bay District Health Board emergency response operations lead, Claire Caddie.

“However, the advice remains the same, phone your general practice if you are ill. These are not drop-in centres. People can only be tested at CBACs if they have a referral from their GP.”

Not following that system may risk patients not receiving treatment they need.

The CBACs use a drive through system, in which patients are met by team members who assess them and instruct patients on what they need to do.

