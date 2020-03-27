No Visitor Policy At Hawke's Bay Hospital Facilities

In line with the Government’s directive, Hawke’s Bay District Health Board (HBDHB) has adopted a no-visitors policy at all its facilities, with three exceptions.

The exceptions include a nominated person who is supporting a terminal patient through end-of-life-care, a parent/guardian supporting a child and one support person for a woman in labour.

Acting Chief Operations Officer Chris Ash said the decision about whether exceptional circumstances may apply is at the Clinical Nurse Manager’s or another lead clinician’s discretion.

“In all exceptions where a visitor is allowed access to any HBDHB facility, appropriate screening will take place before they are allowed to enter the facility to ensure they are well.

“This measure, as with all current COVID-19-related measures, is to ensure the safety of patients and staff by minimising avoidable contact and the potential for spread of the virus.

“We are going through an extraordinary situation where we must examine our tikanga to enable us to care for those people who are in hospital in the best possible way.

“To this end our new tikanga for visiting is designed to protect and care for everyone in hospital. I ask that all whānau help us to protect and care for all who are in our care in Hawke’s Bay,” Mr Ash said.

