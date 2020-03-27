Wither Hills Upper Tracks Reopen, Public Toilets And Playgrounds Close

All the region’s parks and reserves are open for use, including from today the upper tracks of the Wither Hills Farm Park, which can now reopen after the rain overnight and today.

Residents are encouraged to enjoy Marlborough’s open spaces but remember to stay in your ‘bubble’ when using them and don’t take any risks that might require the assistance of Police or rescue services. If people do not obey this Covid-19 hygiene guidance during the Level 4 lockdown period, Council may be forced to close the park.

Where possible gates are left open to reduce the need for touching a hard surface.

All public toilets in Marlborough are closing and people should not use them until the Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown is over. The facilities have to be closed because they pose a transmission risk and currently there are no cleaners available to maintain them.

The Riverlands truck stop toilets remain open for truckies and other essential services using SH1.

Toilets at the i-SITE in Picton and Liz Davison Place in Blenheim will be open until midnight tonight Friday 27 March, but will then close.

All playgrounds also have to be closed under the Government’s direction because hard surfaces like swings and climbing frames can harbour the Covid-19 virus for up to 72 hours. All playground facilities are therefore being taped off and closed.

For further information go to www.marlborough.govt.nz and www.covid19.govt.nz

