Lockdown Day 1 - Kiwis More Worried About Broadband Coverage Than Running Out Of Food

Friday, 27 March 2020, 3:35 pm
Press Release: Opinion Compare

There’s no denying the concern and worry that the New Zealand population have when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic - overnight research from Opinion Compare of a nationally representative survey of n=590 New Zealanders 18+ conducted on the 25th of March revealed that 49% of the population believe they will contract the CoronaVirus.

However, on a lighter note, when asked what they were most concerned about during the lockdown period, it was revealed that:

- More people think they’ll be annoyed by their partner than them annoying their partner

- More people worried about their broadband coverage than running out of food

- More people worried about having no sport to watch than running out of toilet paper

When asked what they were most concerned about during the lockdown period, the main concerns were:

Table: Concerns During Lockdown Period

Catching COVID-19 49%

Being stuck indoors 36%

Lack of exercise 36%

Being annoyed by your partner / people you live with 35%

Being unable to pay bills / mortgage / rent, etc 32%

Broadband coverage and quality with some many people at home 29%

Annoying your partner / people you live with 27%

Not having enough things to do 25%

Missing large social gatherings 22%

Running out of food 18%

Not having sport to watch 13%

Bored children 12%

Working from home 12%

Running out of toilet paper 4%

Spending time with the children 2%

It’s the younger male that has the most self awareness when it comes to how annoying they might be.

Chart: Likelihood to Annoy Partner / People You Live With (attached)

Gavin Male, CEO of Opinion Compare, said "it’s encouraging that we’ve still got our sense of humour during this troubling time and prioritise the loss of live sport over running out of food. However, be kind to those in lockdown with you - they might annoy you more than you’re annoying them but we’re all in this together".

© Scoop Media

