Use Kerbside Services, Don’t Visit The Transfer Stations

Residents in Blenheim and Picton are urged to use the kerbside rubbish and recycling services rather than traveling to transfer stations.

Marlborough District Council Solid Waste Manager Alec McNeil says under the Level 4 restrictions, transfer stations will only accept bagged waste to ensure the health and safety of our contractors and of the public during this time.”

“This means we should not be seeing people with green waste, or people with trailers attempting to dispose of their household items. Now is not the time to carry out a spring clean,” Mr McNeil said.

The Blenheim transfer station had 292 customers on Tuesday, 220 on Wednesday, and 19 on Thursday - the first day of the lockdown.

“By observing the lockdown and using the kerbside service we can reduce that number to zero barring the essential services,” he said.

Landfill sites will continue to operate as normal at this time for commercial waste operators.

For further information on kerbside collection services visit www.marlborough.govt.nz

