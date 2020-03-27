Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington City Libraries - The Online Hub For Every Bubble

Friday, 27 March 2020, 7:04 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Libraries (WCL) is helping people staying at home by adding more online services, which are available to everyone in the capital.

“I am proud of how the Wellington City Libraries and the wider Council continue to respond quickly in supporting people to stay safe and stay home,” says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster.

“The libraries are still open online. Yesterday they made it possible for people in Wellington city to join online and access tens of thousands of online books, magazines, movies and music for all ages.”

The libraries are also now coming up with interesting and imaginative ways to keep online visitors entertained and engaged – no matter what age they are, according to Libraries portfolio lead, Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons.

“Now they are providing popular or new services online to help entertain everyone in their bubble. The young ones can engage with the popular Storytime sessions via Facebook. Then there’s live music to listen to, or hear from engaging authors as they speak about their work. Visit the wcl.govt.nz website to find all the latest resources to entertain you and your whanau throughout the lockdown.”

Join the StayAtHomeFest 2020. Every day WCL’s fiction specialist Paul and other librarians will combine engaging talks from a wide range of authors, with links to their online books and other digital resources to help you explore the themes discussed further. Follow the daily StayAtHomeFest 2020 at https://wcl.govt.nz/stayathomefest

Let us entertain the young ones with Facebook Storytime. Stephen and other childrens’ library specialists will be running their popular Storytime sessions on Facebook live. They plan to stream a new story every weekday morning at 10:30am, and Saturdays at 2pm, during the lockdown. Follow WCL on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/wellingtoncitylibraries Don’t worry if you miss a live Storytime, the stories will be posted as videos later that day.

Follow the WCL Kids' Blog and Teen Blog to access everything from reading suggestions to craft ideas, home-made board game tutorials to educational resources. More new and engaging content will be shared over the coming weeks. These also provide valuable resources for parents to use in helping keeping the family entertained.

Free live music! Librarians by day - musos by night, join the Johnsonville Library team for Quarantune, a live evening concert. From classical music to classic pop and rock – the menu changes each time. Follow https://www.facebook.com/wellingtoncitylibraries

See the latest developments and news by visiting the WCL website wcl.govt.nz or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

How to join Wellington City Libraries online:

- Wellington residents, students and people currently staying or working in the city are able to join the libraries online

- Complete the WCL online form at wcl.govt.nz/join

- Our Libraries team will email you with your new library card number, which you can then use to access the online resources.

- Your initial membership will be for six months. Once the current restrictions are lifted, you can visit any of our 12 libraries to sign the application form, so we can extend your membership.

- Once you have your library card number you can access the full range of library eResources at wcl.govt.nz/elibrary

