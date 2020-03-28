Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Additional Metlink Services, Cleaning And Physical Distancing Measures

Saturday, 28 March 2020, 11:59 am
Press Release: Metlink

In response to COVID-19 alert level 4, Metlink is adding more bus services, introducing germ shield fogging and rolling out physical distancing markers on all buses and trains.

General Manager Scott Gallacher says Metlink is continuing to monitor the region’s timetables and will make adjustments to ensure we support our communities and provide access to essential services.

“Since making public transport free across the region, we’ve been looking at whether we have enough services in play especially for essential workers that need to start shifts,” says Scott Gallacher.

Metlink will add the following services to its timetables from Monday, 30 March 2020:

· Route 1: 6:20am from Island Bay

· Route 1: 5:55am from Grenada Village

· Route 60e: 6:45am from Porirua Station to collect passengers arriving by train at 6:35am and 6:39am

“We want all passengers to continue to provide feedback on the service during this time. They can phone, email, use our website or social media channels to let us know what’s working and what needs to be tweaked,

“I know many passengers want to know if Metlink will refund April rail passes issued before public transport went free. The answer is yes, but please bear with us while we work out the easiest way to do that while we are in lockdown,” says Scott Gallacher.

Metlink has also rolled out germ shield fogging across all of its trains, stations and buses. The antibacterial spray coating is effective in destroying germs that come into contact with surfaces and has been used for MRSA, Norovirus and H1N1 type viruses.

“The fogging is another measure that we’re putting in place on top of very robust cleaning measures. We’re encouraging passengers to continue to follow Ministry of Health advice and stay at home if sick, keep up their personal hygiene efforts and maintain physical distancing of two metres,” says Scott Gallacher.

To help passengers keep a two metres distance, Metlink is introducing markers on floors and seats, as well as stickers on the back of seats and on windows to show where passengers should sit.

Metlink thanks all passengers for their patience at this time.

