Stop All Non-Essential Travel To Save Tairāwhiti

Saturday, 28 March 2020, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Police continue to increase random stops of vehicles around the wider Tairāwhiti region in an effort to halt all non-essential travel.

Gisborne District Council’s Emergency Coordination Centre group controller Dave Wilson says those flouting the Level 4 lockdown will face the consequences.

“These measures are in place to protect our community,” he says.

“All non-essential travel has to stop if we want to halt the spread of COVID-19. I think people need to understand that this virus can be transmitted as easily as picking up someone’s pen, and when it takes hold it is potentially lethal to some people.”

Police have been stopping cars and asking drivers where they are headed and for what reason. Those on non-essential trips are being turned around.

He urges everyone to play their part in keeping Tairāwhiti as safe as possible by staying home and self-isolating.

“Be responsible about this,” says Mr Wilson.

“This is about saving the lives of people in our own community.”

