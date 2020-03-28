Wharf Shut Until Further Notice

The Tolaga Bay Wharf is now closed until further notice in an effort to stop people congregating at the historic site.

Gisborne District Council Emergency Coordination Centre group controller Dave Wilson says it has been a popular haunt for local people wanting to get their daily dose of exercise.

“The layout of the wharf makes it very difficult for people to maintain the two metre social distance so Tolaga Bay community leaders made the decision to shut the wharf until further notice. It is all about protecting the people from the spread of COVID-19 in Tairāwhiti – all non-essential travel and movement needs to stop.”

All DOC facilities throughout New Zealand have been closed, including the Cook’s Cove Walkway.

ends

© Scoop Media

