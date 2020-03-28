Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Significant Confirmed Cases Underlines Need To Stay Home, Save Lives

Saturday, 28 March 2020, 3:53 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult is shocked and saddened by the significant number of new cases of COVID-19 announced today.

“To see today’s leap in confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and the effect that can have in our small local community is heart-breaking. Firstly, my thoughts and sincere best wishes go out to everyone who is directly affected and your friends, whānau and support network. I can only imagine how worrying it must be to see your loved ones struggling with the effects of this virus,” Mayor Boult said.

Whilst the majority of cases can still be connected to overseas travel, there is continued concern over the risk of community transmission and cases unrelated to travel.

“In my statement yesterday, I reiterated the need for everyone to stay home and save lives. It’s as simple as that. And this new information underlines that need more than ever. Do not put your friends, neighbours, whānau and your local community in further danger by ignoring the instructions from Central Government. Do the right thing and play your part in keeping us all safe,” he added.

If you are concerned about others who are not self-isolating, the first thing you should do is encourage them to comply. If they don’t, call 105.

More information about COVID-19, including what is and isn’t allowed, can be found here: https://covid19.govt.nz/

