Covid-19: Wellington City Council Update – 28 March

We’re putting the ‘We’ in Wellington

Wellington.NZ, in collaboration with Wellington City Council, has launched We in Wellington today – celebrating community spirit and aimed at bringing Wellingtonians together.

There’s a new twist on Absolutely Positively Wellington as a symbol for our community during this time – see attached creative.

WCC and Wellington.NZ will be promoting the creative for the sharing of stories, experiences and examples of resilience, and encourage residents to add it as a frame or picture to their social media profiles.

WellingtonNZ.com will also be sharing Wellington experiences, stories, music, family fun and much more virtually for people to enjoy from the comfort of their own couch.

The Wellington Night Shelter gets a helping hand from Mitre 10 Mega

The Community Services team have collaborated with Mitre 10 Mega to provide fridges and freezers to the Wellington Night Shelter to the residents can safely self-isolate in their own rooms without using communal living areas.

Wellington City Libraries additional services

The Wellington City Libraries team have been busy coming up with interesting, fun, and engaging online activities to keep people at home entertained.

A few examples include a StayAtHomeFest 2020 including talks from authors and online books, Facebook Storytime streaming everyday with new tales for the tots, and the Johnsonville Library team are putting on Quarantune – live evening concerts.

Wellington Zoo

The awesome keepers at Wellington Zoo are taking excellent care of the animals during the lockdown - keep up to date with what they're doing, and some of the animals' antics on their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/WgtnZoo/

Weather related incidents

Feedback from the Contact Centre is not many calls coming in about weather related incidents. Just a few minor slips and surface flooding calls but these are not high risk. Major incidents will be logged and contractors despatched as per usual process.

© Scoop Media

