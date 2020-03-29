Online Reporting Experiencing Heavy Traffic
Sunday, 29 March 2020, 3:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
People reporting suspected breaches of Alert Level 4
restrictions via online reporting on the Police website are
asked to be patient.
The online form can be found at
https://www.police.govt.nz/105support
Since
going live at 1pm today, the website has experienced very
heavy traffic.
If you are having difficulty, please
try again
later.
