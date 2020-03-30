Heavy Rain Warning For Gisborne - Orange - 02

The MetService has updated the current heavy rain warning for Gisborne area . Rain, with thunderstorms and localised downpours possible. Rainfall accumulations of 90 to 120mm, especially south of Tokomaru Bay. More details below.

Situation

A slow moving front to the east of the country is forecast to bring periods of rain to eastern districts. The heaviest falls are expected about Gisborne and Hawkes Bay, and an Orange Warning is in force for these areas. Heavy Rain Watches remain in force for the Wairarapa, including the Tararua District. The Heavy Rain Watch has been lifted for southern Canterbury. People are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts in case Warnings and Watches are changed, or further areas are added.

Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.



Issued: 9:43am Monday, 30th March 2020

Area: Gisborne

Valid: 10:00am Monday to 12:00am Tuesday

Rain, with thunderstorms and localised downpours possible. Rainfall accumulations of 90 to 120mm, especially south of Tokomaru Bay. Rainfall intensities of 15 to 25mm, but 25 to 40mm possible in localised thunderstorms. Note, areas of rain or showers likely to continue through Tuesday.

© Scoop Media

