Change in fire season for Wairarapa and Tararua Districts

The fire seasons for Wairarapa and Tararua Districts will change from prohibited to restricted effective from 8am this morning (Monday 30 March).

This means that to light a fire in these areas, a permit needs to be issued. Previously all fire lighting activities in the areas were prohibited.

Due to the Level 4 lockdown and the National State of Emergency we currently aren’t visiting sites, meaning it may take longer than usual for permit applications to be reviewed. We will also be looking at them on a case by case basis to review the immediate need for the permits.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Steve Wadsworth is hoping anyone thinking of applying for a permit or planning on lighting a fire thinks carefully about the situation the country is currently in.

"While we are changing the season, we don’t want our people to have to respond to preventable fires."

Mr Wadsworth says the changes have been made after the fire danger indices dropped for the area.

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the fire season in your specific location and to start your application for a permit. This site also has tips to make sure you and your family stay fire safe.





