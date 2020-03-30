Covid-19 Update From Family Planning

We’re open for business - but we’re open differently.

That’s the message from Family Planning chief executive Jackie Edmond who says despite lockdown restrictions we’re able to offer a range of services remotely, ensuring vital contraceptive services are provided as widely as possible.

"In just three days we’ve "seen" around 200 people - they’ve all spoken with one of our clinicians and where need be, a prescription has been sent to their nearest pharmacy for collection. To make our services as accessible as possible, we’ve also removed the co-payment charge for New Zealand Residents, making our services entirely free for them." Ms Edmond says.

"We know this is a stressful time for many people and we don’t want risk of an unplanned pregnancy to add to that stress. Each day we’re expanding the number of our nurses and doctors working remotely - expanding the number of clients we’re able to see."

Rather than clients calling in to our clinics, we’re using the "ask for an appointment" form on our website to connect with clients.

The services we’re currently able to offer are pill starts and repeats, prescriptions for the emergency contraceptive pill, abortion information and referral. We’re able to provide some covering contraception too for those who are due for a depo provera injection or whose implant is due for renewal.

Ms Edmond says the early medical abortion service offered through the Tauranga Clinic is continuing and services are uninterrupted.

