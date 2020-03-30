Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cash, Vehicle Restrained By Asset Recovery Unit In New Plymouth

Monday, 30 March 2020, 1:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A Police Asset Recovery Unit investigation into the proceeds from illicit drugs in the Taranaki area has resulted in the restraint of property last week worth about $90,000.

In September 2019, Police working on an operation targeting the sale and supply of methamphetamine executed search warrants at four properties in Taranaki.

Around 94g of methamphetamine, with a street value of about $38,000, was seized, along with an amount of cash, cannabis and other items that could have been potentially used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at a New Plymouth address and he has been charged with possession for supply of methamphetamine and a number of other drug-related charges.

The Police Asset Recovery Unit’s investigation has found that the man has made a clear profit from this criminal activity, and last week the unit restrained cash and assets linked to him under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009, including a late model vehicle.

“Even in the current unique environment, Police, including the Asset Recovery Unit, will continue to target criminals involved in crime, including the sale of illicit drugs,” says Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Alex Macdonald.

“We are well aware that vulnerable people will continue to be exploited by those trying to profit by spreading harm in our communities, even during such extraordinary times as this.

“We want to be very clear that Police will continue to hold these people to account and the Asset Recovery Unit will work to ensure they do not profit.”

The man is next due to appear in New Plymouth District Court on 29 April.

