QLDC Announces Temporary Public Toilet Closures
Due to the community lockdown in place during the COVID-19 outbreak and corresponding national state of emergency, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has temporarily closed a variety of facilities in the district. This includes closing a number of public toilets.
The temporary closures are in line with central government’s recommendation to close as many public facilities as possible. This will result in a reduction of potential contact points for the community and fewer facilities that QLDC contractors need to clean, reducing their risk of infection.
In addition, there is an expectation from central government’s COVID-19 response that people will be exercising close to home and ideally within their own neighbourhood. It is therefore anticipated they will be using their own toilets and demand for public facilities will be lower than normal.
From Monday 29 March, the following public toilets will remain open:
|Dinosaur Park Toilets
|Wānaka
|Cardrona Hall Toilets
|Cardrona
|Lake Esplanade Reserve Toilet
|Hāwea
|Glenorchy Hall Toilet
|Glenorchy
|Lake Hayes Showground Reserve Toilets
|Frankton
|Hopkins Street Recreation Reserve Toilets
|Luggate
|Queenstown Gardens Toilets
|Queenstown
|McMurdo Park Toilets
|Albert Town
|Athol Street Toilets North
|Queenstown
|Frankton Domain Toilets North
|Frankton
|Ramshaw Lane Toilets
|Arrowtown
|Kingston Layby Toilets
|Kingston
|Kingston School House Reserve Toilets
|Kingston
|Kawarau Road Reserve Toilets
|Frankton
Any changes to the above list, or the status of any QLDC community facilities and venues, will be updated on the QLDC website.