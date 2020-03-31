Change To Fire Season In Manawatu

Manawatu, Palmerston North, Rangitikei and Horowhenua will move into an open fire season effective from 8am Wednesday 1 April.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Bradley Shanks says a permit is still required to light a fire in open air in:

- All Public Conservation Land administered by the Department of Conservation.

- Commercial Forestry areas.

- Urban areas under City or District Councils Fire Bylaw. Check this with your local Council.

"These areas remain in a year-round Restricted fire season. Open air fires are still prohibited at all beach and sand dune areas which remain in a year-round total fire ban."

While being in an open season means you can light a fire in open air without a permit, people must do so safely and responsibly - especially as we are under COVID-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions and a National State of Emergency.

"We ask people to seriously consider if they need to burn or not.

"Consider alternatives to burning. Put off having rubbish fires until the current COVID-19 lockdown is over.

"Lighting fires is likely to generate a 111 call from the public whether they are out of control or not. If you must burn, call in prior to stop any unnecessary ‘smoke chasing’," Bradley Shanks says.

"Help us to keep you and our firefighters safe during the COVID-19 lockdown."

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz if you need to apply for a permit and for tips on how you can reduce the risk of fire.

