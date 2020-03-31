Serious Crash On SH 71 Closes Road - Lineside Road (SH71) Overbridge Closed, Serious Crash
Tuesday, 31 March 2020, 2:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Lineside Road overbridge (SH 71) between Kaiapoi and
Rangiora is closed following a serious crash.
It
happened between a car and a motorbike around
1pm.
Motorists are asked to take alternate
routes.
More information will be provided, including
around injuries, when
available.
