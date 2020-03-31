Christchurch City Council Must Do More For Ratepayers

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is welcoming Christchurch City Council's decision to allow delayed rates payments, but says the relief plan doesn't go far enough.

Taxpayers' Union spokesperson Islay Aitchison says, "It's a good thing that the Council has recognised the financial pressure ratepayers are under. However, it's unacceptable to ask strained ratepayers to still cover the bloated costs of the council's old priorities."

"In light of the cost-cutting happening within local households and businesses, the Council should likewise use its Thursday meeting to establish savings targets. When there's scope for cutting spending and leaving money in ratepayers' pockets, providing flexibility instead of genuine relief doesn't cut it."

"The Council should also keep in mind the need to sustain transparency throughout the lock-down period. In accordance with the COVID-19 Response (Urgent Management Measures) Legislation Act 2020, ratepayers will rightly expect the Council to provide a livestream of Thursday's meeting."

