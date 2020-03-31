Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bay Of Plenty Civil Defence Emergency Management Call Centre Launched

Tuesday, 31 March 2020, 4:43 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Emergency Management

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Emergency Management has launched a new 0800 number helping Bay of Plenty households meet essential needs during the national rāhui period.

The number is 0800 884 222 
The call centre will be open from 7am – 7pm, 7 days a week.

Group Controller, Clinton Naude, said that the phone number was to make sure that no households ‘fell through the cracks’ during the national lockdown.

“There are many services provided nationally and locally and people are making extensive use of these already - Healthline, Lifeline, mental health support, local phone numbers for essential services, business support and so on. This phone number is not a replacement for these resources.

“This 0800 number aims to ensure that household basic needs continue to be met during the national lockdown. We are particularly concerned about people living alone, perhaps in isolated locations or without internet and smartphones. There may be people who are not mobile and have lost their usual support services at this time and are worried about groceries, diesel for their generator, collecting prescription medicines and so on.

“We have seen some extraordinary community cohesiveness in recent days and I hope it continues. That sense of community is certainly filling some gaps and neighbours are looking out for neighbours, iwi authorities are making sure their Kaumātua and vulnerable are looked after, service groups are in touch with their members, volunteer groups are working hard remotely and essential services continue. I encourage everyone to use these vital networks where possible. This 0800 number is one more safety net to make sure no one is left isolated without necessities at this time.

“These are still early days of household isolation and it may be that help isn’t needed right now, but it is a number to put away for if or when it is needed. It is also very new, so we’ll also get a better understanding of the sorts of issues arising and what people’s needs are over the coming days,” Mr Naude said.

The call centre will carry out a needs assessment for each household’s basic needs - food, groceries, heating or other household goods and services. The centre will also be able to provide advice to callers about other government support agencies when appropriate or they may be able to assist directly.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Bay of Plenty Emergency Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our (Fatal?) Shortage Of Ventilators

With a few honourable exceptions there has been a striking lack of focus on the (insufficient) number of ventilators in our intensive care units – and an almost complete absence of overt urgency about acquiring and/or building more of them. Ventilators are literally the difference between life and death for seriously ill Covid-19 patients. Arguably, this shortfall is more vital than having enough PPE gowns, masks and gloves, important as those are...More>>

ALSO:



 
 


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 