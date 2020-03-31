Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Lakes District Hospital Staff To Be Tested For COVID-19

Tuesday, 31 March 2020, 5:23 pm
Press Release: Southern District Health Board

Thirty-eight more staff at Lakes District Hospital are being tested for COVID-19, following a second nurse testing positive for the disease.

The nurse was one of 36 staff who were tested yesterday, and one of 15 ‘close contacts’ of the nurse whose positive test result was confirmed yesterday. All close contacts are required to remain in self-isolation, while the 21 casual contacts who were tested yesterday are now able to return to work.

The additional tests mean all 74 staff who have worked at the facility over the past 14 days will be tested, as the Medical Officer of Health seeks to understand how the nurses became infected and rule out community transmission from within the workforce.

Any of these staff deemed to be close contacts of the second case are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days, effective immediately.

During the testing process, the Hospital will continue to operate its emergency department, and its maternity unit, which has now been relocated to another building on the site.

Patients requiring hospital admission will be transferred to another facility in the district. Yesterday, the only two patients in Lakes Hospital were discharged home following the decision to undertake extensive cleaning of the hospital.

The second nurse only had very mild symptoms, and attended work for one shift while infectious. All close contacts, including four patients, are being followed up and asked to self-isolate.

Our thoughts remain with the staff members involved, and those in our care who have been affected by this situation.

We are continuing to support both nurses and their wider teams at this stressful time. Again, we thank everyone for their support of all our staff, and continue to ask that their privacy is respected as we work together to address the impact of COVID-19 in our community.

Southern Cases

Since yesterday’s Daily Media Update there are 15 new confirmed Southern DHB COVID-19 cases. This is made up of 9 new reported cases on 30 March, and 6 new reported cases on 31 March.

The total number of Southern cases is now 98. This includes 97 confirmed cases and one probable case.

This means Southern DHB has the highest number of cases in the country.

There is also a new COVID-19 cluster related to a wedding in Bluff.

UPDATE: Concern about offers of alternative test kits

There have been media inquiries and reports that a Queenstown-based company is offering to supply the Southern DHB with rapid testing kits for COVID-19.

James Ussher, Associate Professor Department of Microbiology and Immunology University of Otago & Consultant Clinical Microbiologist for Southern Community Laboratories has expressed his concern.

Assoc Prof Ussher says there are many tests being touted at the moment as offering rapid diagnostic testing for COVID-19. Unfortunately these tests are not fit for purpose. They are based on the detection of antibody and/or antigen and are significantly less sensitive in the first week of illness compared to PCR tests. Furthermore, most of these tests have not been properly evaluated and their diagnostic accuracy is uncertain. The use of these tests risks undermining the public health effort to control the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus, as there is a very high risk of false negative tests in those with infection. Testing must be performed by a PCR test that has been properly evaluated.

The Ministry of Health has also issued the following statement:

Reliable and rapid testing for SARS-CoV-2 is a vital part of New Zealand’s pandemic response

The primary method for virus detection in New Zealand is a gold standard testing method called the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR). As the World Health Organisation notes, this test is still the best way to track and trace virus.

Our laboratories are operating 24/7 to support this response by providing accurate and reliable test results.

The Ministry is aware of a growing number of purported "in home" tests for COVID-19 that are emerging.

The Ministry doesn't recommend their use as there is no way to ensure their accuracy, and they may give people a false sense of security. As yet no in home-test has been approved for use in New Zealand.

Advances in diagnostic testing are rapidly evolving - companies are developing tests and are pushing for adoption (and market share). Many of these tests are unproven.

Tests to directly detect viral particles (called antigen tests) are currently being validated prior to being deployed in the UK. However, such a test recently failed in Spain where, anecdotally, the test was only 30% accurate. While these tests are ‘in development’ they are not market ready (as of 29th March). Adopting a poor test would have a very detrimental outcome during the track & trace pandemic phase.

Anyone who has been tested is expected to be in strict self-isolation until advised of the result of their test – that means effectively quarantining themselves from other members of their family.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Southern District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our (Fatal?) Shortage Of Ventilators

With a few honourable exceptions there has been a striking lack of focus on the (insufficient) number of ventilators in our intensive care units – and an almost complete absence of overt urgency about acquiring and/or building more of them. Ventilators are literally the difference between life and death for seriously ill Covid-19 patients. Arguably, this shortfall is more vital than having enough PPE gowns, masks and gloves, important as those are...More>>

ALSO:



 
 


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 