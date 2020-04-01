Serious Crash On State Highway 1, Tokoroa - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 1 April 2020, 8:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a report of a
serious crash along State Highway 1 in Tokoroa.
The
two-vehicle crash between East Parkdale St and Main Road
occurred around 6.05am.
One person has sustained
serious injuries and taken to hospital.
The road is
closed and diversions are in place.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
