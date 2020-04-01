Hutt City Libraries Online And In Your Home

Communities in Lower Hutt are staying connected during the lockdown through a new online service that is providing a large variety of online collections and library activities direct to people in their homes.

Hutt City Libraries have launched an online membership service that means residents can now sign up to join their local library, and access eBooks, magazines and newspapers online. Music, movies and games; courses and tutorials; heritage materials and online activities are also available for kids and teens.

The monthly ‘What’s On’ events guide is now a twice-weekly email newsletter showcasing online materials from the libraries’ collections and around the web, including activity lists and kits for tamariki and rangatahi.

Head of Hutt City Libraries and Chair of Public Libraries New Zealand, Kat Cuttriss says, “We want to stay connected to people even though the doors to our libraries are currently shut. It’s vital that we’re still there for those in our community who are isolated and need us more than ever. That’s why we’re focused on bringing our services to people in their homes.

“The launch of online memberships opens up a world of possibilities for those who can now join the library from the comfort and safety of their own home.

“Our focus is on ensuring access for our communities to information, entertainment, help and advice, whenever and wherever people need it. We encourage our community to reach out and make use of us.”

The online service includes ‘Ask a Librarian’, which offers help and guidance on accessing and using library services. Hutt City Libraries staff are also part of the team running Any Questions, a free live chat service for school students, available 1-6pm on weekdays (including school holidays), which is staffed by librarians from across New Zealand.

To discover what Hutt City Libraries has to offer, and to sign up for free online membership, go to library.huttcity.govt.nz/join. For membership you will need to provide an email address and/or phone number so staff can contact you with your library card details. If you have already registered without these details, or if you need any help accessing any library service, please use the ‘Ask a Librarian’ service by emailing libraries@huttcity.govt.nz or phone our contact centre on 04 570 6666 or 0800 HUTT CITY.

During the lockdown extended loan periods for any items currently on loan are in place, and fines and charges are waived.

