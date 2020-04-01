State Highway Two Closed After Truck Rolls - SH2 Between Kotemaori And Putorino - Eastern
Wednesday, 1 April 2020, 9:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 between Kotemaori and Putorino is closed
after a truck has rolled.
The road could be closed
for a number of hours while the vehicle is
removed.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if
possible.
We thank motorists in advance for their
patience.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations