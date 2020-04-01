Working For Families Payments Will Continue

Overnight, Inland Revenue sent a letter to our Working for Families customers implying their payments would stop. This is not the case – the letter refers to the previous tax year.

We are still sending out Working for Families payments and will continue to do so.

We’re sorry that this has caused customers a lot of undue stress and confusion.

We want to assure you that if your circumstances haven’t changed you’ll continue to receive your payments.

Working for Families customers should refer to their most recent Notice of Entitlement for the amount they will continue to be paid.

