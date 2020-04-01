Region’s Homeless Being Helped

A house has been opened for the homeless in Tairāwhiti who are self-isolating during the Level 4 alert lockdown.

Gisborne District Council’s Emergency Coordination Centre has been working with the Ministry of Social Development, other agencies and local providers to ensure somewhere safe for them to be housed and cared for.

Those who have indicated they will stay in the house for the entire lockdown period have been prioritised by agencies who work with them regularly.

ECC group controller Dave Wilson says this has been a real collaborative effort between a number of agencies.

“It is great we can help those who want to be helped,” he says.

There are a number who do not wish to be helped but Mr Wilson assured the community they would still be checked on regularly and assisted should they require it.

“This has been a challenging issue to manage and resolve and it will continue to be an ongoing focus for us as we endeavour to give assistance.”

People living in their cars are also being assisted where possible.

