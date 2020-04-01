Serious Crash Involving Cyclist - Incident - Cook Street, Central Auckland - Auckland City
Wednesday, 1 April 2020, 3:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a serious crash involving a
cyclist in central Auckland.
A vehicle had collided
with a cyclist on Cook Street.
One person has been
transported to hospital in a critical condition.
The
Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and motorists are
advised that the Cook Street motorway off-ramp is currently
closed.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations