Tauranga COVID-19 Assessment Centre Moves To Baypark From Friday 3 April

The Tauranga Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC), testing those with potential COVID-19 symptoms, is relocating to Baypark from Friday 3 April.

“It’s a case of front-footing any potential rise in the numbers seeking assessment by moving to a location which has got much greater capacity for scaling up should that be necessary,” said Bay of Plenty Community Based Health Services (BOPCBHS) Lead Dr Joe Bourne.

The opening hours for the CBAC at the new venue - Trustpower Baypark Stadium, 81 Truman Lane, Mount Maunganui – will remain the same 9am-6pm. The existing CBAC, at Tauranga Racecourse, will close at 6pm on Thursday night.

The move comes in response to the Ministry of Health’s announcement today (Wednesday 1 April) that the case definition for those being assessed at the CBACs has been broadened. It now states that anyone with respiratory symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should be tested regardless of travel or contact with a confirmed case.

Dr Bourne said this broadening of the case definition for those being assessed was likely to increase the numbers being seen at the CBACs.

Over the last seven days the average number of those seeking assessment at the Tauranga CBAC was 120-a-day, with the facility ideally suited to seeing around 150. Bourne said the Baypark site could handle up to 500-a-day.

“This is part of our planning to help keep our communities safe,” he said.

Dr Bourne said there would be no change in the location of the Whakatane CBAC site, at Whakatane War Memorial Hall, presently as it still had capacity for growth in assessment numbers if required.

He added that plans which would enable assessment to be provided in more rural communities were continuing.

