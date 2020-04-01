Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rates Relief On The Cards For Struggling Businesses, Residents

Wednesday, 1 April 2020, 7:43 pm
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

Christchurch businesses and property owners who are financially hurting because of the COVID-19 lockdown could get an extra six months to pay their rates.

“We are very conscious of the financial stress that many ratepayers in our city are under so on Thursday 2 April we will be bringing a report to the Council which recommends offering rates relief to our residents,’’ says Christchurch City Council Chief Executive Dawn Baxendale.

“With rates bills due to go out over the next few weeks, it is important that we don’t exacerbate the financial pressures facing many ratepayers.

“The Crown, banks and other organisations are recognising that a large number of households and businesses will be affected by the Covid-19 Level 4 Lockdown and associated restrictions by offering financial measures to support people and encourage a swift return to normality

“We have been talking with Local Government New Zealand and the other metropolitan Councils around the country about how we too can support businesses and residents through these difficult times.

“As a result of those discussions, staff are recommending the Council extend the due date for the next rates instalment – rates instalment 4 – by up to six months for all eligible ratepayers,’’ Mrs Baxendale says.

Under the proposed scheme, businesses that can show their revenue has declined by 30 per cent, or more, because of the COVID-19 emergency response will be eligible for the rates relief. The Government uses the same criteria for its wage subsidy scheme.

Owners of residential properties who have lost their job or who qualify for Government subsidised wages will also be eligible for rates relief.

To make accessing the rates relief as easy as possible, people will be asked to supply the same information that the Government is requiring for its assistance programmes.

Staff are also recommending the Council offer a number of its commercial tenants a three-month rent holiday.

Mrs Baxendale says the proposed rates relief scheme and rent holiday is part of a far-reaching recovery package the Council and its trading companies are working on to help the city bounce back from the effects of the pandemic.

“Aligned with central Government, we want to ensure we provide fast, effective support to our local businesses. We are working on a Christchurch Economic Recovery Package which includes a range of short and long-term measures to provide social and economic support for the people of Christchurch.

“As part of this package we are looking at how we can use infrastructure projects to help support our economic recovery. We are also looking at rolling out programmes to reactivate our visitor economy, when the time is right.

“ChristchurchNZ will play a key role in the delivery of this package, with its work programme re-focused on rebounding our economy,’’ Mrs Baxendale says.

“The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are going to be felt for a very long time. Most businesses and organisations are going to take a financial hit and Christchurch City Council will not be immune.

“We will need to re-think our budgets and our capital works programme, but our immediate priority is the wellbeing of our ratepayers,’’ Mrs Baxendale says.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Christchurch City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Buying Ventilators, And Expanding The Testing For Covid-19

Before getting into recent developments….. who knew that Covid-19 was so powerful it could make NZ parliamentarians act like adults, and make them pose intelligent questions to officials and Cabinet Ministers about issues of public interest? Wowzah. Yet that’s what happened yesterday during the first session of the Epidemic Response Committee (ERC) which allows the Opposition (and a few backbench MPs) to critically scrutinise the government’s response to Covid-19. If normality ever returns, could we make Parliament be more like this, and less like the usual Question Time circus in the House..?More>>

 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 