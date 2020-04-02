Two Vehicle Crash In Te Pohue - Serious Crash, Berry Road, Te Pohue. - Eastern
Thursday, 2 April 2020, 7:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Berry Road, Te Pohue.
Police were notified of the
crash, involving a car and truck, around 8pm.
Initial
indications are one person has serious
injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
