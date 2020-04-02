One Person Has Died Following A Crash In Te Pohue - Fatal Crash Berry Road, Te Pohue - Eastern
Thursday, 2 April 2020, 8:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following the
two-vehicle crash on Berry Road, Te Pohue, this
evening.
Emergency services were notified around
8pm.
The circumstances of the crash will be
investigated.
