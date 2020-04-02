Keep Dogs On A Lead, Help Prevent The Spread Of COVID-19

Getting out for a walk and some fresh air is necessary during Alert Level 4, but Hamilton City Council’s Animal Education and Control has an important message for all dog owners – keep your dog on a lead at all times.

“This goes for all parks and open spaces including our off-lead dog parks,” says Animal Education and Control Manager, Susan Stanford.

“We’re seeing increasing numbers of people out walking their dogs which is great, but at the same time there have been several dog attacks, as well as a dog fight involving three dogs, happen this past week in our parks. These have been due to dogs being off lead.”

“These attacks and fights then necessitate the owners getting closer than the social distance guidelines, putting themselves and others at risk of cross contamination.”

The risk of cross contamination also extends to touching other people’s dogs. While it’s not likely the spread of COVID-19 from animal to animal can occur, it is possible for them to have the virus on their fur through human contact.

It’s important to not touch other people’s animals or allow your children to touch them and always remember to wash your hands when you get home – treat your pets as if they are part of your bubble.

“We all have a part to play here to keep everyone safe, so during this lockdown period walk with your dogs on a lead at all times and keep your walks to your local neighbourhood,” says Ms Stanford.

