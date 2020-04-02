Money To Move Quickly Into Community

Community groups which apply for assistance from the Waikato Community Funders Group should know within a maximum three days if they have been successful.

Last week Hamilton City Council announced it would contribute $1 million to the new fund set up to support essential city welfare services for at-risk people in response to COVID-19.

Support would be targeted to direct action, non-profit organisations that supply essential food and other goods, accommodation, support for those in unsafe situations and provide services to people with disabilities.

At today’s Council meeting, elected members were told community funders and Council had aligned their funding criteria and were moving quickly to get money – fast – to where it was was most needed.

Community and social development manager Andy Mannering said 21 applications had been made to the combined $3.25M fund so far, most in relation to emergency food.

As of today, nine applications had been received from Hamilton-based organisations.

In total, already $440,000 from the $3.25M fund has already been allocated, he said. Trust Waikato is receiving and processing all applications on behalf of the wider funding group.

Council today appointed chair of the Community Committee Mark Bunting and deputy chair Kesh Naidoo-Rauf to work alongside Mannering to overview and approve distribution of the Council’s $1 million contribution.

Mayor Paula Southgate said she was mindful the landscape for welfare services was changing rapidly as central government also responded to urgent need across the country.

“The Council’s money is very clearly targeted at organisations which support at-risk people in Hamilton who cannot access support in other ways,” she said.

“We want to make it as easy as we can for our incredible community groups to do what they do best. We’re all looking for a robust, but streamlined process so we can get the support to where it is most needed, quickly.”

