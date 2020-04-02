Police Are Responding To A Serious Crash On Oxford Road
Thursday, 2 April 2020, 1:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash
involving a cyclist on Oxford Street,
Waimakariri.
Police were notified of the crash at
12:39 this afternoon.
Initial indications suggest one
person is seriously injured.
Motorists are advised to
avoid the
area.
