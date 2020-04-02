One Person Has Died Following A Serious Crash On Oxford Street, Waimakariri
Thursday, 2 April 2020, 1:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person has died following a
crash on Oxford Street, Waimakariri.
Emergency
services responded to the serious crash involving a
cyclist.
Police were notified of the crash at 12:39
this afternoon.
Motorists are still asked to avoid the
area if
possible.
