Marlborough District Libraries Direct To You

Marlborough District Libraries may be closed but there are thousands of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers and more for Marlburians to access online.

For those who aren’t already members, locals can now sign up for a digital only membership online.

District Libraries Manager, Glenn Webster says this new option comes in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown and allows new members to access library e-resources for one year, compared to the normal online registration which is limited to two weeks.

“We encourage everyone to sign up to this service by visiting: www.marlboroughlibraries.govt.nz/about-the library/news?item=id:29h7s3at917q9smmi8w2.

“Reading or listening to e-books, magazines or newspapers is a great way to pass the time during this difficult lockdown period,” Glenn said.

“People also have the opportunity to access ancestry.com from home during the lockdown period. This is an online resource that allows people to search their family history and genealogy. Library members can access this resource via the Marlborough District Libraries website, using their library ID and pin number.”

“During these uncertain times we’d like to reassure people that any items on their library account will be automatically extended while the lockdown is in place, so there is no need to worry about overdue items or fines,” Glenn said.

“Likewise, we ask that people disregard any notices they may have received regarding overdue books or fines from 23 March. Fines will not accrue while the library is closed.”

For more information about the Marlborough District Libraries please visit: www.marlboroughlibraries.govt.nz/

© Scoop Media

