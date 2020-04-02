Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update From Mayor Boult On COVID-19 Response

Thursday, 2 April 2020, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

One week in to the nationwide Alert Level 4 lockdown, Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult is reinforcing the message to stay home and save lives.

“I am saddened and incredibly concerned that the Southern region has the highest number of confirmed and probable cases in the country. While the majority of cases are still related to overseas travel, there is not yet a full picture of the level of community transmission,” Mayor Boult said.

WellSouth announced on Wednesday that testing capacity in Queenstown had more than doubled following the relocation of the Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) testing facility to the Memorial Centre. Actions are also being coordinated by WellSouth to increase the testing capacity for the Upper Clutha community at both the Wānaka Medical and Aspiring Medical centres.

“Increasing our capacity to test is the only way we’ll get a clear picture of how this virus is spreading and ensure those who are unwell can be treated and recover as quickly as possible,” Mayor Boult said.

“If you’re feeling unwell and have symptoms such as a fever, shortness of breath, sore throat or cough and you’re concerned you have had contact with someone infected with COVID-19, please call your GP or Healthline as soon as possible,” he said.

“For everyone else, the rules are clear. Stay home and save lives.”

“I accept it’s hard and a huge change in lifestyle for such an active community, especially with this beautiful weather we’ve been having. The vast majority of people are doing the right thing but many are still flouting the direction given by government which is to leave your house only to access essential services, like buying groceries, or going to a bank or pharmacy, and to stick to simple outdoor exercise without driving. This isn’t a summer holiday. It’s serious and we need to unite as a community to break the chain of transmission,” he said.

Mayor Boult applauded the work done locally to provide welfare for local people facing unimaginable challenges and is continuing urgent conversations with government ministers to improve the support available for local migrant workers.

“I’ve said previously, the response from our community, the QLDC team and our government has been impressive and humbling. If we continue to work together in this way, we will get through this crisis admirably. But this district has seen more requests for welfare than anywhere else in the South Island,” he said.

“We can continue providing food packages or vouchers to those in need but the scale of the problem is much wider than that. We urgently need the government’s support to provide emergency benefits to our migrant workers who contribute so much when times are good to keep our district running,” he said.

Help is available if you or somebody you know is in a vulnerable position and in need of additional assistance. This includes anyone over 70 who must now stay at home and may therefore need help with essential services like grocery shopping. Mayor Boult said the district has hundreds of registered volunteers willing to help who are screened and working under strict guidelines. There are a number of ways to get the help you need. Call 0800 322 4000, or register online at www.qldc.govt.nz/covid-19.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Changes Hitting The Economy, Work, And The Benefit System

The economy may be falling like a rock but it hasn’t hit the bottom of the well yet, here or anywhere else. Time is so stretched – early March feels like a distant country – that planning rationally for what the economy might look like in two, three, six months or a year feels more like an exercise in science fantasy. Treasury projections have never been particularly reliable (too rosy by far, usually) but they’re what we’ve got right now. In the foreseeable… will unemployment really be in double figures and/or up to one third of the entire work force? Yes, quite possibly... More>>

ALSO:



 
 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 