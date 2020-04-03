Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Regional Council Salutes Bus Drivers

Friday, 3 April 2020, 11:24 am
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair Rex Graham and Regional Transport Committee Chair Martin Williams say we should all salute our Go Bus drivers for their commitment to the cause, helping the region deliver essential services.

There are many people at the front of our United Against Covid-19 campaign, including our health professionals, Civil Defence Emergency Management, the Police, those picking fruit on our orchards, our farmers and truck drivers. But we must not overlook the commitment of the Go Bus drivers, as the Regional Council operates under direction from Government to provide free public transport for people working in and accessing essential services.

Rex Graham says this work is critical.

"It is just as important to keeping us connected and functioning as a region as the work others involved with the provision of essential services are doing at this incredibly difficult time," says Mr Graham.

Until further notice the Regional Council continues to operate the Saturday timetable services, plus routes 10, 11, 16A, 16B and 17 on weekdays and the usual Saturday/Sunday timetable during weekends.

Martin Williams says the Regional Council is acutely aware of the need to ensure bus driver safety.
“Firstly, these bus services are available only to people working in essential services, such as hospital staff and healthcare workers, or people getting to supermarkets, health care facilities and pharmacies. Screens are in place to keep the necessary distance between passengers and the drivers," says Mr Williams.

Mr Williams says it is also very important to ensure that if we do have community transmission, we can do contact tracing.

“Anyone boarding a bus should keep a note on their phone or in their diary or notebook of the date, time and trip traveled on or complete a form online at www.gobay.co.nz” says Mr Williams.

“The key message is if you do not need to travel you should stay at home. The Regional Council will not tolerate any abuse of this service by non-essential free riders, and if we get evidence this is happening, that could put this vital service in jeopardy” says Mr Graham.

In the meantime, our committed bus drivers need to be acknowledged.

“Next time you board a bus (for essential travel only), or you see a bus drive past, show your appreciation to our bus drivers with a friendly wave or clapping your hands” says Mr Williams.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having to explain to employers (and to the public) just how unfairly the burden of such a response would fall. Basically, if you’re on a salary in six figures, a 10-15% haircut can still be worn fairly lightly. If you’re employed at or below the median wage, losing 10% of your income can be a hammer blow... More>>

ALSO:



 
 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 