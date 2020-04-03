Phone Line Set Up For Kāpiti Residents Most In Need

Kāpiti Coast residents struggling to get essentials like food and medication because of COVID-19 can now call a new Council welfare support number, says Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan.

“We recognise that there are people in our community that are on their own, have underlying health issues that make them vulnerable or don’t have family or friends nearby to help.

“The Council welfare support line is there to make sure our residents most in need have access to food, clothing, and other essential items to keep them healthy, safe and warm,” says Mayor Gurunathan.

From today, anyone needing urgent support can call our Council call centre on 0800 486 486, and they’ll be directed through to the Council’s welfare support team who will be ready to help.

“Our welfare support team is well connected with community support groups in Kāpiti who know our community well and are best placed to help those in need.”

The Mayor says the new number is only for those in our community who don’t have a support network and it’s important it’s used with care.

“We’re asking those that can lean on their family, friends and neighbours to get them essential supplies do so to ensure our resources can be directed to those that need our support the most.

The helpline will be staffed between 7am and 7pm, seven days a week.

Mayor Gurunathan says we’re all in this together and the best way to help those most in need is by sticking to the rules.

“We have one job to do Kāpiti so let’s do the right thing by our community and stay home and save lives.”

To learn about support available through Government agencies go to www.covid19.govt.nz or call the free government helpline on 0800 779 997 (8am to 1am, seven days a week).

For health advice call Healthline free on 0800 611 116.

