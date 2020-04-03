Ruapehu Now Has 5 COVID-19 Cases In 2 Bubbles

Mayor Cameron said that the confirmation of two new COVID-19 cases in Ruapehu highlights the importance of everyone taking the self-isolation requirements extremely seriously.

“Ruapehu now has five cases in two separate bubbles,” he said.

“While both of Ruapehu’s cases are linked to overseas travel and are now under close supervision from public health officials no one can afford to be relaxed about the potential threat posed by community transmission.

Our health and that of our whanau, friends and community is in all our hands.

Preventing community transmission from person to person is dependent on everyone staying at home and strictly within their immediate bubble of people.

This means people should not be travelling long distances such as between townships, districts or around the region.

If do need to venture out it should only be if absolutely essential and then you should stay close to home.”

Mayor Cameron noted that people failing to follow the Level 4 restrictions not only risks community health but could mean that the restrictions will need to go on a lot longer than the current four week period.

The length of time we need to live with the current restrictions is up to all of us.

I would like to thank everyone who is doing what is being asked of them by health officials and urge anyone still taking unnecessary risks to stop doing so immediately.

If you are aware of people who are breaking the restrictions please us the Police on-line form to report this from www.police.govt.nz/105support,” he said.

