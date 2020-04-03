Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Grants Budget Increases Amid COVID-19

Friday, 3 April 2020, 5:24 pm
Press Release: Central Lakes Trust

Trust Chair, Linda Robertson announces, “Despite a challenging investment environment, the board has approved a grant budget of $9.4 million for the 2020/21 financial year to support charitable organisations through these difficult times ahead.”

“As we face the challenges of the COVID-19 virus together, we know there will be a growing impact on those charitable organisations we fund. This will present challenges in terms of both the type of need, and the increase in community need for funds," says Trust Chief Executive, Susan Finlay.

“2020 marks our 20th year with over $100 million distributed for charitable purposes throughout the region over that time! We are here for the long haul, and we are ready to support our community,” Finlay says. 

The Trust’s ability to maintain this level of grants budget is largely due to the 100% ownership of Pioneer Energy.

“Pioneer pays a quarterly cash dividend to the Trust which provides us with the funds to distribute grants, when other investments are held in the portfolio at for the long term,” Finlay says.

In addition, she says, “approved grants for those events that have been cancelled due to COVID-19, will still be paid out, as there will be unavoidable costs associated with these. Just get in touch with our grants team to discuss.”

In the wake of COVID-19 declared emergency, the CLT Emergency Management Fund, has been triggered.

“This initiative created late last year, is available to help the community to immediately address needs due to a civil emergency. Both councils in our region receive a one-off $50,000 grant to support the community in these times. Their welfare teams are hard at work doing as much as they can in the current situation, and this fund should go some way to directly assisting our community members in need right now.”

“We would like to reassure all grantees and community groups that while the offices are closed, all our team are working remotely, and will continue business as normal as possible,” Finlay says.

“We are continuing to accept applications, make decisions, and make payments. We are here to help, and are committed to supporting and looking out for our community and ensuring we are able to respond appropriately. We encourage groups to keep connecting and engaging with us.”

In the first instance, please contact the team by email info@clt.net.nz and we will direct your enquiry accordingly.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Central Lakes Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having to explain to employers (and to the public) just how unfairly the burden of such a response would fall. Basically, if you’re on a salary in six figures, a 10-15% haircut can still be worn fairly lightly. If you’re employed at or below the median wage, losing 10% of your income can be a hammer blow... More>>

ALSO:



 
 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 