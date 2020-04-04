Online Form Now Available For Expressions Of Interest To Work In The Health System

Canterbury and West Coast DHBs have made it easy for people to submit an expression of interest if they are not already employed by the DHBs but want to put their hand up and contribute to the COVID-19 response.

This has been set up to provide support to both the Canterbury and the West Coast Health systems.

“We’ve already received lots of offers of help from people who are willing to support our health system and now we’re actively inviting people to submit their interest through an online form to ensure any offers are captured in one place,” says Chief People Officer Michael Frampton.

“Whether you’re a clinician, student, or someone who just wants to help out in some way, we invite you to go online and submit your information and we’ll be in touch with relevant opportunities when they come up.”

When people go to register online, they can apply by selecting the form that best suits their qualifications and experience from the following options:

Clinical support roles – for example, doctors, registered nurses, allied health, health care assistants, students and so on

– for example, doctors, registered nurses, allied health, health care assistants, students and so on Non-clinical support roles – for example, cleaners, administrators, human resources professionals, information technology workers, hospitality staff, or anyone who just wants to help out.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who wants to help out and we encourage people to let their friends, families, whānau and networks know about this opportunity as well,” he said.

The form is available to complete on the Canterbury DHB Careers website here, and is for expressions of interest for both Canterbury and West Coast DHBs.

“Once someone has submitted their interest, we’ll get in touch if we have a short, fixed-term role available based on their skills and the DHBs’ needs. Appropriate training and oversight will be provided to ensure safe practice,” Michael Frampton said.

