Colouring Competition For Eagle Helicopter – And The Winners Are

Last month Tamaki-Makaurau-based Air Support sent a fully equipped helicopter and crew called Eagle3 (Police staff and pilots) to Christchurch to deploy to events occurring throughout a five week trial.

The crew focused on road policing and road related activity, such as fleeing driver events.

The crew also assisted at a number of burglary and missing persons incidents, thefts, family harm and even a few school visits.

During the trial, we held a colouring competition for children based all over Canterbury. Today we announce the winners of that colouring competition, and they are:

Luke Campbell (Rolleston Christian School) the under six

Mason Knowles (Bishopdale school) won the 6-9 category

Sho Wadamori (Westburn school) won the 10+

Congratulations to our lucky winners!

Police will be in touch with you all about how we will get your prizes to you over the next few weeks while we are all under COVID-19 restriction.

Thank you to everyone who entered into the competition, your efforts were amazing!

