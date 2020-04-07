Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Appeal For Witnesses - Hanover Street, Dunedin

Tuesday, 7 April 2020, 6:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed a crash at the corner of Hanover Street, Dunedin on Thursday April 2.

The crash that occurred around 10.30pm involved a bus and a silver Subaru.

The occupants of the car fled the scene following the crash.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or witnessed the movement of the vehicle prior to the crash.

If you have any information that can assist the investigation please contact Police on 105 quoting file number 200403/9461.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppper on 0800 555 111.

