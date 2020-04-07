Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID-19 Assessment Centres To Launch In Ōpōtiki And Kawerau

Tuesday, 7 April 2020, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

COVID-19 assessment centres are this week being launched in Ōpōtiki and Kawerau.

The “Pop Up | Drive Thru” centres both open on Thursday (9 April) and will each operate three days a week going forward until further notice.

Ōpōtiki will run on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10am-2pm, whilst Kawerau will be operational on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, but also from 10am-2pm on each of those days.

Ōpōtiki Pop Up | Drive Thru

COVID-19 Assessment Centre

The Ōpōtiki Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC), based at Ōpōtiki Memorial Park will open on Thursday 9 April 2020. This is a drive-thru facility, the purpose is to assess, test and manage people with potential COVID-19 symptoms. This is to allow Ōpōtiki residents access to local COVID-19 assessment and testing.

All patients with the following symptoms are eligible to be seen at the drive-thru facility:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of Breath
  • Sore Throat
  • Runny Nose

All symptoms can be with or without fever. If you have your NHI number, please bring this with you.

If you are unsure if you meet the eligibility, please call your General Practice or Healthline for advice.

Ōpōtiki Assessment Centre will operate three times per week:

  • Monday 10am – 2pm
  • Thursday 10am – 2pm
  • Saturday 10am – 2pm

All patients are required to arrive at the drive-thru assessment centre in a vehicle, only with people within your bubble.

Kawerau Pop Up | Drive Thru

COVID-19 Assessment Centre

The Kawerau Community Based Assessment Centre, based at the Ron Hardie Recreation Centre Car Park (111 Onslow St, Kawerau) will open on Thursday 9 April 2020. This is a drive-thru facility, the purpose is to assess, test and manage people with potential COVID-19 symptoms. This is to allow Kawerau residents access to local COVID-19 assessment and testing.

All patients with the following symptoms are eligible to be seen at the drive-thru facility:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of Breath
  • Sore Throat
  • Runny Nose

All symptoms can be with or without fever. If you have your NHI number, please bring this with you.

If you are unsure if you meet the eligibility, please call your General Practice or Healthline for advice.

Kawerau Assessment Centre will operate three times per week:

  • Tuesday 10am – 2pm
  • Thursday 10am – 2pm
  • Saturday 10am – 2pm

All patients are required to arrive at the drive-thru assessment centre in a vehicle, only with people within your bubble.

For information on assessment centres, the latest health updates relating to COVID-19, plus answers to frequently asked questions, a new website has been created by BOP and Lakes DHBs. You can find it at: covid19.bopdhb.govt.nz

Enquiries to the BOP HEALTH COVID-19 response team can be emailed to: bopcovid19@bopdhb.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Bay of Plenty District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:



 
 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 