COVID-19 Assessment Centres To Launch In Ōpōtiki And Kawerau

COVID-19 assessment centres are this week being launched in Ōpōtiki and Kawerau.

The “Pop Up | Drive Thru” centres both open on Thursday (9 April) and will each operate three days a week going forward until further notice.

Ōpōtiki will run on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10am-2pm, whilst Kawerau will be operational on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, but also from 10am-2pm on each of those days.

Ōpōtiki Pop Up | Drive Thru

COVID-19 Assessment Centre

The Ōpōtiki Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC), based at Ōpōtiki Memorial Park will open on Thursday 9 April 2020. This is a drive-thru facility, the purpose is to assess, test and manage people with potential COVID-19 symptoms. This is to allow Ōpōtiki residents access to local COVID-19 assessment and testing.

All patients with the following symptoms are eligible to be seen at the drive-thru facility:

Cough

Shortness of Breath

Sore Throat

Runny Nose

All symptoms can be with or without fever. If you have your NHI number, please bring this with you.

If you are unsure if you meet the eligibility, please call your General Practice or Healthline for advice.

Ōpōtiki Assessment Centre will operate three times per week:

Monday 10am – 2pm

Thursday 10am – 2pm

Saturday 10am – 2pm

All patients are required to arrive at the drive-thru assessment centre in a vehicle, only with people within your bubble.

Kawerau Pop Up | Drive Thru

COVID-19 Assessment Centre

The Kawerau Community Based Assessment Centre, based at the Ron Hardie Recreation Centre Car Park (111 Onslow St, Kawerau) will open on Thursday 9 April 2020. This is a drive-thru facility, the purpose is to assess, test and manage people with potential COVID-19 symptoms. This is to allow Kawerau residents access to local COVID-19 assessment and testing.

Kawerau Assessment Centre will operate three times per week:

Tuesday 10am – 2pm

Thursday 10am – 2pm

Saturday 10am – 2pm

All patients are required to arrive at the drive-thru assessment centre in a vehicle, only with people within your bubble.

For information on assessment centres, the latest health updates relating to COVID-19, plus answers to frequently asked questions, a new website has been created by BOP and Lakes DHBs. You can find it at: covid19.bopdhb.govt.nz

Enquiries to the BOP HEALTH COVID-19 response team can be emailed to: bopcovid19@bopdhb.govt.nz

