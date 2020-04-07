One New Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Hawke’s Bay

The Ministry of Health today reported one new Covid-19 case in Hawke’s Bay.

Yesterday a ‘probable’ case (female in 20s) was included in Hawke’s Bay figures. However, this case has since been categorised as ‘under investigation’ meaning it has been taken out of official figures for the region until a lab result is returned. Therefore, the official total of Covid-19 cases for the region today stands at 33.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said today’s new case was linked to overseas travel. The person had done everything right and was doing well in self-isolation at home. There was no further contact tracing required.

Dr Eyre said while it was positive news the region had just one new confirmed case announced today, it was important people be tested for COVID-19 if feeling unwell.

“Anyone experiencing symptoms of cold or flu-like illness and one of the following: a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell, are encouraged to call their GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 where they can be referred to a community-based assessment centre for testing.

“You do not need to have a temperature to be tested, if you have any of the above symptoms, you are strongly encouraged to get tested.

“By continuing to test unwell people, it will help to build a clearer picture for our region, as to whether or not we have community transmission,” she said.

Today’s Ministry of Health national case updates can be found here: https://covid19.govt.nz/government-actions/covid-19-alert-level/

