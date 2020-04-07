Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Be Kind And Courteous On Busy River Paths

Tuesday, 7 April 2020, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton’s popular river paths are busier than ever as more people exercise locally, but not everyone is remembering to share with care.

The run of good weather and COVID-19 rules on exercising close to home are encouraging more people to get out onto the river paths.

Hamilton City Council’s Transportation data scientists recorded a daily average of 900 river path users last week, the first full week since the country went to Alert Level 4. Normal weekday usage is fewer than 500 people.

Many of the paths are less than two metres wide – the distance we all need to maintain from people not in our “bubble”.

With increased foot and bike traffic, path users need to be especially careful about physical distancing. That may mean stepping off the track where it’s safe to do so and waiting for other people to pass by.

Hamilton City Council Parks and Recreation Manager Maria Barrie says the message to path users has always been to share with care and this is more important than ever.

Cyclists are encouraged to use their bells and slow down, especially where they can’t clearly see the path ahead. The river paths are used by Hamiltonians of all ages, including children and older people, who may not be able to quickly move aside or hear cyclists coming their way.

“It’s great to see more people using our wonderful river path network but the key to everyone enjoying the experience is to be considerate of other users,” Ms Barrie says.

“Keep your distance, remember to stay local to your neighbourhood and be aware there may be more people on the path than you would normally see.”

The Council has added more signage to the paths, reminding people to maintain physical distancing and use the paths with care.

Ms Barrie says people may need to temporarily change their habits. “If you are finding the paths particularly busy, next time try going for your walk or ride at a different time of day.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Dr Thomas Owen on The Dig: Emancipatory Catastrophism In Times Of COVID-19

This story deals with acclaimed German Sociologist, Ulrich Beck’s theory of Emancipatory Catastrophism and Owens’ choice to remain an Apocaloptimist in the face of our current crises! In which Dr. Owen asks the following question:

COVID-19 has disrupted politics, the economy, and everyday citizens’ lives in major ways across the planet. Can – and should – such disruption be welcomed as an opportunity for progressive social change? More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 