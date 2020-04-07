Arrests Following Queenstown Drug Operation

Three people have been arrested following a four-month-long investigation into the flow of methamphetamine into Queenstown and the surrounding area.

This morning the operation culminated with Police executing search warrants in Queenstown and Christchurch.

As a result of the search warrant in Christchurch, Police located approximately 200g methamphetamine, four firearms, including a pistol, and more than $30,000 in cash.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested and will be facing several charges relating to the supply of methamphetamine, possession for supply, and possession of firearms.

Queenstown police located methamphetamine, other methamphetamine-related equipment, and also seized an Audi car.

Two people in Queenstown – a 53-year-old man, and a 31-year-old woman – were arrested and are facing numerous charges, mostly relating to the supply of methamphetamine.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis of Otago Lakes Central CIB says this operation should make a significant impact on the supply of methamphetamine into the Queenstown area, especially in the current conditions.

“Police recognise the significant pressure people may already be under managing day-to-day life under COVID-19 Level 4 restrictions, especially vulnerable members of our community.

“Those who think that this is a good time to be dealing drugs and causing more harm – we will be coming after them."

Queenstown Police also arrested another man over the weekend who has already appeared in Queenstown District Court on a charge relating to the supply of methamphetamine.

This arrest was separate from this operation, says Detective Senior Sergeant Inglis, but demonstrates Police that are determined to identify and prosecute those who continue to spread harm through the supply of illicit drugs.

Anyone affected by methamphetamine addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.

Police ask anyone with information regarding organised crime or drug-related offending to call 105 to report it, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone with concerns for their immediate safety should call 111.

