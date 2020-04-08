Federation Of NZ Ratepayers Calls On All Councils To Not Lift Rates

The Federation of Ratepayers Association of NZ, is calling on all Councils to not lift their rates for the year 1st July 2020 to 30th June, 2021.

“Many people will be without jobs, and many businesses will struggle following the lockdown”, says their President, John Riddell.

Some Councils have already advised that they will not be considering lifting their rates and they should be applauded the Association believe. Now is the time for all Councils to heed the saying, that we are all in this together, and share the financial pain many of their ratepayers will be suffering, the Association believes.

Values of homes and property may well fall as a result of the economic fallout from the Covid 19 lockdown. It would be prudent for Councils to reassess how they assess rates and focus on the core services that Councils provide.

“It may even be appropriate for Council staff and elected members to show solidarity with their private sector counter parts and cut their pay rates”, suggests President John Riddell.

